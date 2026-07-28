The first phase of elections to the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) turned violent on Monday (Jul 27), with at least 19 people killed, several others injured and rival political parties accusing each other of poll rigging amid continuing anti-government protests. The elections, originally scheduled for July 27, are being held in three phases until August 10.

India does not recognise the elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and has consistently maintained that Pakistan is in illegal occupation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Ministry of External Affairs has consistently opposed such polls, reiterating that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India. New Delhi has described the unrest in PoK as a direct consequence of Islamabad's "systemic exploitation and administrative oppression" in territories under its "forcible occupation".

Protesters allege indiscriminate firing

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The election-day violence coincided with continuing demonstrations led by the JAAC, whose supporters accused Pakistani security forces of opening fire on protesters in Rawalakot. The demonstrations intensified after talks between the JAAC and the authorities collapsed, prompting thousands of protesters to begin a march towards Muzaffarabad.

In a post on X, the Awami Action Committee has disclosed the names of the 19 people killed in the firing.

PPP worker killed in firing

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said one of its workers, Mukhtar Yunus, was killed while two others were injured in firing allegedly carried out by supporters of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). "Our party worker, Mukhtar Yunus, was killed and two others injured during incidents of firing by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates," the PPP said in a statement.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari questioned the role of election authorities, asking, "Where are the relevant authorities? What is the Election Commission doing?"

Both the PPP and the PML-N accused each other of electoral malpractice in multiple constituencies, while polling was briefly disrupted at several stations following clashes between rival supporters.

The so-called assembly has 53 seats, including 45 directly elected seats and eight reserved seats for women, technocrats and clerics.

PTI boycott, JAAC banned

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the polls, while the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been banned by the authorities.

According to PTI, more than 100 people were killed during violent clashes following last month's JAAC-led protests, which disrupted normal life in the region for nearly 50 days.

The JAAC had demanded the abolition of 12 refugee seats in the assembly, a demand rejected by the government. Following the violence, authorities banned the organisation.

March began after talks failed

The march towards Muzaffarabad was launched after negotiations between the JAAC and the administration failed to produce an agreement. The committee had earlier given authorities until 1 pm on July 27 to issue a notification accepting its demands, including the release of detained activists, withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters and implementation of broader reforms.

When no agreement was reached, thousands gathered in Rawalakot and began marching towards the regional capital.