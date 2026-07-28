Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump rejects Netanyahu's objections to Turkey F-35 deal

'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump rejects Netanyahu's objections to Turkey F-35 deal

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:27 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:28 IST
'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump rejects Netanyahu's objections to Turkey F-35 deal

US President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) walk inside after Netanyahu arrived at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objections to selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, asserting that no foreign leader dictates American defence sales to key allies.

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objections to a possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, insisting that no foreign leader could dictate what the United States chooses to sell to its allies.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump rejected the idea that Israel should have a say in Washington’s defence sales. “Nobody tells me what we should be selling,” Trump said.

The US president also defended Turkey, describing it as a “tremendous ally” and praising Ankara’s role in regional affairs, including its involvement in Syria.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: ‘Kill Melania, Barron’: Why is IRGC-linked media outlet urging ‘freedom fighters’ to assassinate Trump’s family? WATCH

Trump acknowledged that Turkey and Israel remain at odds, saying Ankara is “not a big fan” of either Israel or Netanyahu. However, he stressed that US-Turkey ties remain strong. “Turkey has been a tremendous ally. They have done a very good job in many areas,” Trump said. His remarks came after Netanyahu warned that supplying Turkey with advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets could alter the balance of power in the Middle East.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu strongly opposed any move to bring Turkey back into the F-35 programme, arguing that such a decision would fuel instability in the region. He claimed Ankara had “aggressive aspirations” and cautioned against providing it with cutting-edge military technology.

Also read: 'We have far more than we need': Trump rejects US munitions shortage claims. But what do reports say?

“When you give them that power, you’re going to see aggression in its wake,” Netanyahu said.

Turkey was removed from the multinational F-35 programme in 2019 during Trump’s first term after purchasing Russia’s S-400 missile defence system, a move that triggered US sanctions and raised concerns within NATO over the security of the fifth-generation fighter programme.

Trump’s latest comments indicate a willingness to keep the door open for closer defence cooperation with Ankara, despite continuing concerns from Israel over the potential strategic implications of such a sale.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics