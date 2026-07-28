/'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump rejects Netanyahu's objections to Turkey F-35 deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objections to a possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, insisting that no foreign leader could dictate what the United States chooses to sell to its allies.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump rejected the idea that Israel should have a say in Washington’s defence sales. “Nobody tells me what we should be selling,” Trump said.

The US president also defended Turkey, describing it as a “tremendous ally” and praising Ankara’s role in regional affairs, including its involvement in Syria.

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Trump acknowledged that Turkey and Israel remain at odds, saying Ankara is “not a big fan” of either Israel or Netanyahu. However, he stressed that US-Turkey ties remain strong. “Turkey has been a tremendous ally. They have done a very good job in many areas,” Trump said. His remarks came after Netanyahu warned that supplying Turkey with advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets could alter the balance of power in the Middle East.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu strongly opposed any move to bring Turkey back into the F-35 programme, arguing that such a decision would fuel instability in the region. He claimed Ankara had “aggressive aspirations” and cautioned against providing it with cutting-edge military technology.

“When you give them that power, you’re going to see aggression in its wake,” Netanyahu said.

Turkey was removed from the multinational F-35 programme in 2019 during Trump’s first term after purchasing Russia’s S-400 missile defence system, a move that triggered US sanctions and raised concerns within NATO over the security of the fifth-generation fighter programme.