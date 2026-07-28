/'We have far more than we need': Trump rejects US munitions shortage claims. But what do reports say?

US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports suggesting the Pentagon is facing critical shortages of air defence interceptors, insisting that the United States has more than enough military stockpiles despite concerns linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

"We have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need," Trump told The Wall Street Journal, rejecting claims that US military inventories are under pressure. His remarks came after several US media outlets reported that senior military officials had warned the White House that a broader military campaign against Iran could significantly deplete stocks of Patriot missile interceptors and other air defence systems deployed across the Middle East.

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According to The New York Times, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine privately advised that while expanded operations against Iran remained militarily feasible, they would place considerable strain on interceptor supplies allocated to US Central Command.

The report said concerns grew after three US service members were killed in Jordan when a ballistic missile breached American air defences during a barrage of Iranian drones and missiles. Military leaders reportedly warned that declining interceptor inventories could leave US troops, Gulf allies and key regional installations exposed if the conflict were to escalate.

Separately, Axios reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that US Central Command chief General Brad Cooper recommended ending the bombing campaign around the Strait of Hormuz, arguing it had reached the limits of its effectiveness. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that Cooper believes current stockpiles remain sufficient to sustain ongoing operations while the US considers expanding strikes, subject to Trump's approval, to weaken Iran's missile-launch capabilities.

The White House has declined to release updated figures on the use of Patriot and THAAD interceptors, saying publishing such information would pose a national security risk, according to The Wall Street Journal.