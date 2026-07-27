/India aims for 200-ship Navy by 2035 to counter China and Pakistan | Gravitas

As China continues to expand the world’s largest navy and Pakistan strengthens its underwater warfare capabilities with advanced Chinese-built submarines, New Delhi is responding with a clear strategic objective—a 200-ship Indian Navy by 2035.

And this is not just about increasing numbers.

It is about building a stronger, more self-reliant naval force capable of safeguarding India’s interests across the Indian Ocean.

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As per defence experts, that vision is taking shape with the recent commissioning of two indigenous warships: INS Mahendragiri, a stealth frigate, and INS Malvan, an anti-submarine warfare vessel.

Experts say their induction reflects India’s growing confidence in domestic naval construction.

Because INS Mahendragiri, for example, is designed by the Indian Navy’s warship design bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with nearly 75 per cent indigenous content—a strong example of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in the defence sector.

At present, the Indian Navy operates over 140 vessels, including destroyers, frigates, and submarines, while another 50 warships are under construction.

Throughout this year, a new Indian warship on average is reportedly entering service roughly every six weeks.

In the past month and a half alone, the Navy has commissioned five indigenous vessels.

In late June, for example, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned three indigenously built warships in Kolkata, including INS Dunagiri, a stealth frigate packed with advanced weapons and sensors, like the BrahMos missiles and modern air defence systems, massively boosting the Navy’s combat capabilities.

INS Sanshodhak was also commissioned on the same day.

One of India’s latest survey vessels, the ship is designed to map the oceans and collect crucial hydrographic data.

Equipped with autonomous underwater vehicles, it further strengthens maritime domain awareness.

Completing the trio was INS Agray.

Built to detect and neutralise underwater threats in shallow waters, its advanced sonar systems and torpedoes make it a key asset against enemy submarines.

According to defence experts, the recent launches by the Indian Navy indicated that the 200-ship target is steadily moving towards reality.

As per reports, the seventh and final ship of the Nilgiri-class frigate class INS Vindhyagiri is also expected to join the fleet within months.

Beyond that, seven next-generation Project-17 Bravo warships are also in the pipeline, highlighting India’s long-term commitment to modernising its fleet.

In fact, PM Modi recently said the launching of new ships is proof that India no longer wants to remain merely a buyer in the global defence market.

India has also set an even bigger milestone—achieving complete self-reliance in naval shipbuilding, including critical components by 2047, while also becoming one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by the centenary of independence. But experts say challenges remain.

For example, India still imports specialised steel and several high-end technologies, while according to experts, supply-chain gaps and ageing shipyard infrastructure continue to slow progress.

To overcome these, India is taking several steps, including forming key strategic partnerships.

India and Japan have already signed an agreement to jointly develop the unicorn stealth mast for future warships, while discussions on co-producing Japan’s Mogami-class frigates reflect New Delhi’s focus on technology collaboration without compromising self-reliance.

The regional backdrop makes these efforts increasingly important.

China already operates more than 370 warships and continues to project power across the Indo-Pacific.

Pakistan is reportedly set to receive eight Chinese-built Hangor-class attack submarines.

For India, strengthening the navy is not simply a military objective.