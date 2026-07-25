/'Unlike his father': US intelligence flags Iran's new leader's ‘nuclear ambitions’

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is viewed by US intelligence as being more inclined to pursue nuclear weapons than his father, which cited people familiar with the intelligence assessments.

According to a report by The New York Times, US intelligence believes Mojtaba Khamenei, unlike his father, has ambitions to acquire nuclear weapons, although he has never publicly called for their development. The assessment also extends to members of Iran's hard-line leadership that has gained influence in recent months, according to the newspaper.

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The intelligence is based on public statements and conversations from the period before the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, the report said. US officials cited by The New York Times noted that much of the assessment predates the war and should be viewed in that context.

Iran's former Supreme Leader had issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, in the 1990s prohibiting nuclear weapons, a position that has long been cited by Tehran as evidence that its nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful purposes.

According to the report, US intelligence believes Mojtaba Khamenei does not share his father's reluctance and instead favours developing a nuclear warhead that could eventually be miniaturised and mounted on a long-range missile.

The report added that, towards the end of former US President Joe Biden's administration, intelligence suggested Iran had been considering acquiring a rudimentary nuclear device that would be difficult to deploy on a missile but could serve as a deterrent. However, the latest assessment suggests Mojtaba Khamenei sees greater strategic value in developing a more advanced, missile-compatible warhead.