/‘All damages done to ships will be paid for by Iranian money’: Trump over strikes in Gulf

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 24) said the United States would use frozen Iranian assets under its control to compensate for damage to ships and cargo caused by strikes in and around the Gulf. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that, until further notice, “any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto” would be paid for using Iranian funds held by the US government.

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls,” Trump wrote.

He added that the losses “may be very substantial” but argued that using the frozen assets was “the fair and equitable thing to do.”

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Trump did not specify how the policy would be implemented or identify the incidents that would qualify for compensation.

Iran has been subject to extensive US and Western sanctions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of significant Iranian assets abroad, including oil revenues held in foreign accounts.

There is no official estimate of the total value of Iranian assets frozen worldwide. However, media reports have previously estimated the amount to be between $100 billion and $123 billion.