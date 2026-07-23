/'National mourning in America': Iran's IRGC issues chilling 9/11-style threat to US

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened the United States with what it described as a “9/11-style” attack, warning that continued conflict with Tehran would result in “national mourning in America”, hours after US President Donald Trump warned of possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

According to Iran’s state-linked Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said: “If the war continues, we will carry out regret-inducing operations that will lead to national mourning in America.” The warning appeared to invoke the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, after which the United States declared national mourning.

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The latest exchange marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran as tensions continue to rise over the possibility of direct military action. Iran also hardened its stance following Trump’s latest warning, saying it would retaliate if the United States targeted critical infrastructure such as bridges or power plants inside the country.

According to statements carried by Iranian state media, Tehran said any US strike on its infrastructure would be met with attacks on infrastructure and bridges across the region. It added that energy facilities linked to US interests would be among the targets.

The response came after Trump warned that if Iran attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States would respond by bombing an Iranian bridge or power plant.