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'National mourning in America': Iran's IRGC issues chilling 9/11-style threat to US

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:24 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:24 IST
'National mourning in America': Iran's IRGC issues chilling 9/11-style threat to US

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran’s IRGC threatened a “9/11-style” attack and “national mourning” in America, warning it will target regional infrastructure and US-linked energy assets if President Trump carries out strikes on Iranian facilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened the United States with what it described as a “9/11-style” attack, warning that continued conflict with Tehran would result in “national mourning in America”, hours after US President Donald Trump warned of possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

According to Iran’s state-linked Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said: “If the war continues, we will carry out regret-inducing operations that will lead to national mourning in America.” The warning appeared to invoke the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, after which the United States declared national mourning.

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The latest exchange marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran as tensions continue to rise over the possibility of direct military action. Iran also hardened its stance following Trump’s latest warning, saying it would retaliate if the United States targeted critical infrastructure such as bridges or power plants inside the country.

According to statements carried by Iranian state media, Tehran said any US strike on its infrastructure would be met with attacks on infrastructure and bridges across the region. It added that energy facilities linked to US interests would be among the targets.

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The response came after Trump warned that if Iran attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States would respond by bombing an Iranian bridge or power plant.

Iran’s latest warning signals that any US strike on its territory could trigger retaliation against multiple regional targets connected to American interests, raising fears of a broader conflict in West Asia.

Also read: US-Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth seeks $67 billion more for Pentagon

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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