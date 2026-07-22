/Restaurant owner on trial in South Korea after serving 49,000 ants to diners | Gravitas

What would your reaction be if your favourite dessert is garnished with dried ants?

This exact scenario unfolded in South Korea, with a restaurant facing legal action.

Now, this is no ordinary restaurant. Located in the capital Seoul, it holds two Michelin stars. This is awarded to restaurants that do 'excellent cooking' and are 'worth a detour'.

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The case came to light after officials from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found online photos of its dessert sprinkled with ants.

As per local authorities, the restaurant imported a staggering 49,000 ants from the U.S. and Thailand and used them in desserts for the last four years.

As per reports, prosecutors have sought a one-year jail term for the owner and demanded the restaurant be fined over 10,000 U.S. dollars.

But why has this become a controversy in the first place?

South Korea has approved only 10 insect species for human consumption. While the list includes grasshoppers, locusts and crickets, ants are not on it.

According to the country's health authorities, the ants used by the restaurant contained up to 55 times more heavy metals than typical edible insects.

However, it is worth noting that ants are eaten in several Asian, African and South American countries.

In its defence, the restaurant reportedly argued that its chef had used ants in dishes while working in the U.S. and Europe and was not aware that doing so was illegal in South Korea.

The court will now deliver its verdict on September 2.