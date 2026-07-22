/Iran threatens regional infrastructure, energy facilities if US strikes bridges, power plants

A senior Iranian military official warned on Wednesday (July 22) that Tehran would strike regional infrastructure, including energy facilities, if Washington targeted bridges and power plants in the Islamic Republic. The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to target civilian infrastructure in Iran if Tehran attacks commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“If the Americans target an Iranian bridge or power plant, Iran will respond by striking infrastructure and bridges across the region, including energy facilities in which the United States has interests,” the unnamed official was reported as saying by the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim.

“The Americans should by now, after these past ten days, be fully convinced that Iran strikes wherever it decides to strike. Therefore, any such gamble by Trump will once again end in his embarrassment,” the official added.

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Tehran will also “exercise its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” the Iranian military official said on Wednesday, adding that authorities “will not relinquish (their) firm resolve to control the Strait.”

These statements came after US President Donald Trump renewed his threats to strike Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants located inside or near the capital Tehran, if it attacks any ship transiting the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, wrote, "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran."

The US president's threat comes as the US military carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against the Islamic Republic over Tehran's attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US and Iran tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Fighting over the strategic strait led to the collapse of a preliminary deal between the United States and Iran reached on June 17. However, top US diplomat Marco Rubio again reiterated Washington's stance that it was willing to find a negotiated agreement with Tehran.

"We remain open to working it out in a negotiated way. But right now, they don't seem to be serious about that," Rubio said at a Southeast Asian ministers' meeting in Manila.

He insisted that the US was right to strike Iran because it was attacking shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and planned to rebuild its missile and drone capabilities.