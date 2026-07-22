The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has issued a gag order on Tuesday (Jul 21) telling students and staff not to participate in political activities or discussions without permission from the administration. The advisory comes as students protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar intensified after the brutal crackdown of Jul 20 Parliament march. In the statement issued by the registrar’s office, IIT Roorkee said that students and employees are “not permitted to make political statements or express opinions through broadcast, print or electronic media.”

The university reminded students, employees and other stakeholders that the institute’s primary objective is “to provide for instructions, research and for the advancement of learning, and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, technology, sciences and arts.” It further said, “It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission from the institute or make any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media in any public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other Organisations or members of the public.”

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Sonika Srivastava, media cell in-charge at IIT Roorkee, said, “The communication being referred to is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty and staff at the commencement of each academic session. Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the institute’s existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy. The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context.”

What we know about NEET paper leaks and the protests?

The NEET UG paper was leaked after the examination was held in May this year. The re-test was conducted late last month. Since then, several students and their families have demanded greater accountability from teh government. At least 21 students have died by suicide after the paper leak. Scattered demands united under a banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was born as a satirical platform on social media. Its creation was triggered by remarks made by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant who called unemployed youths as “cockroaches” while hearing a case. He later said that his comments were taken out of context. However, CJP members formed a group and began their protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of the Union Education Minister. Days later, activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protesters and started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

On July 20, thousands gathered at the Jantar Mantar to take part in the Parliament march announced by CJP. However, CJP leaders didn't lead the protests and two spokesperson of the group went to meet Union Minister JP Nadda and submitted their written demands to the minister. They said that the minister assured him that he would get back to them after speaking to higher leadership. However, as crowd swelled, Delhi Police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. Videos shows Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel chasing the protesters and using tear gas shells at several locations around Jantar Mantar. Later, at night, despite the crackdown, the protesters gathered again at Jantar Mantar again with CJP's Abhijit Dipke leading them and apologizing for not being able to save the students. Since then, the protests has continued even as Centre has deployed BSF and other para military forces in the area, alongside Delhi police.