/Preity Zinta backs Sonam Wangchuk and CJP student protests, urges activist to end fast

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is the latest celebrity from the Indian film industry to show her support to the CJP-led student protest. Zinta took to social media on Tuesday to urge activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast. Preity appealed to the government to begin a dialogue with the activist and the students who have been protesting.

'Heartfelt support to Sonam and students'

Preity Zinta took to her X account and wrote, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind."

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About the CJP-led student protest

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks. He began the fast on June 28, 2026, demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. The CJP-led protest has been demanding the resignation of the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Saturday, Sonam was forcibly taken to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, the protest site. On Monday, the CJP-led protest march saw thousands of students and activists marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. What was earlier supposed to be apeaceful protest soon turned violent as police allegedly lathi-charged and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Celebrities in support of student protest

Several film stars spoke in favour of the student-led protest. Shabana Azmi marched alongside the students during the protest on Monday, as did Prakash Raj. Riteish Deshmukh, Vir Das, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, and several others also voiced their support on social media.

Shabana Azmi spoke to the media during the march. She said, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope."