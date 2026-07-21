/Fact Check: Was Naseeruddin Shah in New Delhi for the Jantar Mantar student protest?

The student protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is what everyone is talking about right now across the country. While several celebrities have spoken up in support of the students, a few, including veteran actress Shabana Azmi and actor Prakash Raj have also taken part. But amid all this, a video of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been circulating online with claims that he secretly took part in the protest. But was he in the capital? Here's what the truth is.

Viral video of Naseeruddin Shah and his son

Social media is a place where differentiating truth, falsehood, and fake news has become a challenge, and figuring out what to believe and what not to believe has always been difficult. A new video that has gone viral claims that Shah was at Jantar Mantar.

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Sharing the video, one user wrote,''Amidst the ongoing student movement at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Naseeruddin Shah arrived with his sons Imad and Vivan Shah. He did not give any public statement, simply standing quietly leaning against a pillar and observing the protest.''

Another user wrote,''Thank God there are still such stars in Bollywood today!‘’

Shah’s video has gone viral, with netizens claiming it’s from Jantar Mantar. The clip that has been widely circulating shows Naseeruddin with his son, Vivaan Shah. They are standing on the side of the road as people walk past them. Seeing them standing casually, many thought that the actor, along with his two sons, had taken part in the protest.

Was Naseeruddin Shah in New Delhi for the Jantar Mantar student protest?

The video was shared with claims that Shah and his sons were silently protesting over the NEET paper leak controversy. But as the video went viral, the claim was found to be false.

Shah was not in Delhi and had not taken part in the protest in Delhi. The viral video was reportedly shot in Mumbai's Colaba, where the actor attended a theatre event. The morphed video has been edited in a way that it misleads the watcher, giving an idea that the location is a protest site.

As of now, Naseeruddin Shah and his sons have not reacted to this viral claim.