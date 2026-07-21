/'We acted immediately...': Indian PM Modi breaks silence on paper leaks as NEET protest, calls for Education Minister's resignation grows

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jul 21) has broken his silence on the paper leak that rocked the students appearing for medical entrance exam - the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG. Addressing the NDA Member of Parliaments (MPs) in NDA Parliamentary meet on Day 2 of Monsoon Session named as 'Mangal Milan' meeting, PM said that paper leak was a “national responsibility” and the Centre and States must join hands to ensure no such thing take place in future. The PM's statement was shared with media through Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. He said that the prime minister stressed that the youth of the country will not only be given full assurance for the prevention of future paper leaks, but will also be shown that they can take a leadership role in the world.

"Regarding the NEET exam, the Prime Minister stated that the government took immediate action upon receiving reports of irregularities; thirteen individuals were arrested and jailed. Furthermore, prioritising the students' futures, a re-examination was successfully conducted without delay in declaring the results... He also outlined the stringent steps being taken to avert future leaks... He stressed the need to punish the guilty and collaboratively establish a foolproof system."

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What we know about NEET paper leaks?

The NEET UG paper was leaked after the examination was held in May this year. The re-test was conducted late last month. Since then, several students and their families have demanded greater accountability from teh government. At least 21 students have died by suicide after the paper leak. Scattered demands united under a banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which was born as a satirical platform on social media. Its creation was triggered by remarks made by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant who called unemployed youths as “cockroaches” while hearing a case. He later said that his comments were taken out of context. However, CJP members formed a group and began their protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday (July 21) shared a post about education amid calls for his resignation. Security has been beefed up outside the residence. He attended the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on July 21, while protesters demanded his resignation a few kilometres away. Even as he faced reporters, he spoke nothing about the protest.

What we know about protest related to NEET paper leaks