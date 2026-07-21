/'Protesters turned unruly...': Delhi Police says over 118 personnel injured during Parliament march chaos

New Delhi witnessed massive demonstration and clashes on Monday (Jul 20) as students and activists attempted to march to the Indian Parliament demanding accountability on the examination paper leaks in the country. Delhi Police resorted to firing tear gas and beating protesters with sticks and plastic batons as authorities tried to disperse thousands of supporters who gathered on the appeal of a satirical online group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The group's members have been in a sit-in protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar since a month and have been demanding teh resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As the march turned violent leading to clashes with police, official record stated that over 100 were injured. Additionally, 118 police personnel were also injured, including senior officers such as the Special Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police. At least 38 of the injured protesters were taken to the Lady Hardinge Medical College and around 65 were taken to the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Those hurt suffered fractures, eye irritations from tear gas, and head injuries. In addition to the injured students, over 70 protesters were detained during the clash. The demonstration, the biggest seen in the Indian capital in years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Delhi Police said?

While videos on social media showed police using batons on the students and firing tear gas in areas adjoining the Parliament, including Jantar Mantar, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place, in an official statement, Delhi Police said that it was the students that turned unruly. Delhi Police said the protesters refused to disperse despite repeated warnings and violated prohibitory orders that were in force in the New Delhi area. Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) of the Central Range, Madhur Verma, said, “There was an unlawful assembly that had to be dealt with; there were some incidents of stone-pelting, and the Delhi Police have detained some protesters. Appropriate action is being taken." The police said that the protest turned “unruly, aggressive and violent."

Also Read: Wangchuk announces to continue his fast until youth leaders allowed to meet Parliamentarians