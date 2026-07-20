/Wangchuk announces to continue his fast until youth leaders allowed to meet Parliamentarians

Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on Monday (July 20, 2026) that he would continue his hunger strike unless youth leaders are allowed to meet MPs in parliament; otherwise, they should come to visit him instead at the Delhi hospital where he is currently being treated. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, posted a handwritten note from Wangchuk on social media expressing support for the demonstrators associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political outfit pushing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in connection with the NEET-UG exam paper leak controversy.

"I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital," Wangchuk said in the written note, which also contains his signature.

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