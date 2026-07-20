Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Wangchuk announces to continue his fast until youth leaders allowed to meet Parliamentarians

Wangchuk announces to continue his fast until youth leaders allowed to meet Parliamentarians

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 19:22 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 19:22 IST
Wangchuk announces to continue his fast until youth leaders allowed to meet Parliamentarians

Sonam Wangchuk announced to continue his hunger strike. Photograph: (X/@Wangchuk66)

Story highlights

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, posted a handwritten note from Wangchuk on social media expressing support for the demonstrators associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk announced on Monday (July 20, 2026) that he would continue his hunger strike unless youth leaders are allowed to meet MPs in parliament; otherwise, they should come to visit him instead at the Delhi hospital where he is currently being treated. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, posted a handwritten note from Wangchuk on social media expressing support for the demonstrators associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political outfit pushing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in connection with the NEET-UG exam paper leak controversy.

"I will continue my fast (day 23). Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital," Wangchuk said in the written note, which also contains his signature.

Add WION as a Preferred Source


"Hopefully, the government will fix the accountability of the education minister before that. I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation, and I appeal to the government and the police to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before parliament today or tomorrow," the activist from Ladakh added.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics