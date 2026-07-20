/2026 FIFA World Cup awards: Full list of Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and every major winner

The Netherlands were given the FIFA Fair Play award. The Netherlands arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with high expectations after topping Group F, but their campaign came to a painful end in the Round of 32. The Dutch were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco after extra time before suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat in the penalty shootout. Despite boasting a talented squad and entering the knockout stage as group winners, the Oranje struggled to impose themselves against an energetic Moroccan side that created the better chances. Their early exit marked one of the tournament's biggest disappointments, extending the Netherlands' wait for a first FIFA World Cup title.