/2026 FIFA World Cup awards: Full list of Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Golden Glove and every major winner

Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Kylian Mbappe, Rodrigo and other stars claimed football's biggest individual honours. Here's the complete list of every World Cup award winner
Kylian Mbappe once again proved why he is among football's greatest big-game performers by winning the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The French superstar consistently delivered goals throughout the tournament, finishing as the competition's highest scorer despite France falling short of lifting the trophy. His pace, movement and clinical finishing made him a nightmare for defenders and ensured he retained his reputation as one of the world's deadliest forwards. Mbappe's Golden Boot adds another remarkable chapter to his already glittering World Cup legacy and further strengthens his place among the greatest goal scorers in tournament history.
Spain midfielder Rodri was named the tournament’s Best Player after orchestrating La Roja’s midfield throughout their victorious campaign. His composure, leadership, and commanding presence in the heart of midfield proved instrumental in guiding Spain to their second FIFA World Cup title.
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove after serving as the backbone of the tournament’s stingiest defence. Spain conceded just one goal in seven matches, while Simón also set a new World Cup record by going 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.
Spain defender Pau Cubarsí was named the tournament’s Best Young Player after delivering a string of composed and commanding displays at the heart of La Roja’s defence. The teenage centre-back played a pivotal role in Spain’s historic defensive campaign, helping his side concede just one goal on their way to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.
The Netherlands were given the FIFA Fair Play award. The Netherlands arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with high expectations after topping Group F, but their campaign came to a painful end in the Round of 32. The Dutch were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco after extra time before suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat in the penalty shootout. Despite boasting a talented squad and entering the knockout stage as group winners, the Oranje struggled to impose themselves against an energetic Moroccan side that created the better chances. Their early exit marked one of the tournament's biggest disappointments, extending the Netherlands' wait for a first FIFA World Cup title.