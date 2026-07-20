/FACT CHECK: Was Abhijit Dipke detained during CJP's Parliament march? Here's what police say

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that the outfit's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had been “picked up” by the police during the protest march on Monday (July 20, 2026). However, later on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Das clarified that Delhi police have not arrested or detained Dipke.



“DIPKE HAS BEEN PICKED UP BY THE POLICE! WE REQUEST ALL MPs TO IMMEDIATELY STAND IN SUPPORT OF THE STUDENTS ON THE STREETS!” Das said in a post on X. The CJP also confirmed the development on its X handle. “CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has been picked up by the Police from Jantar Mantar,” it said.

Delhi police rejects claim

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In response, Delhi police also clarified on X, responding to the post that reports circulating on social media over the allegation of the arrest or detention of Abhijit Dipke are "entirely false".



“Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false, and he is available on stage,” Delhi police said.

Previously, CJP also alleged that the Delhi Police "assaulted" Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who was representing the activist at the Parliament March. However, Delhi Police refuted these claims, calling them "false and misleading".



CJP spokesperson Saurav Das stated in the post on social media platform X, "Geetanjali ji's hair was pulled by Delhi Police; she was assaulted. A 12-year-old girl's head has been broken. Forty to fifty others have also suffered head injuries. Delhi Police, what is going on!?".

Reacting to the post, Delhi police rejected these claims and replied on X, "False information is being currently circulated on social media regarding the post's claim that an individual named Geetanjali, a 12-year-old girl, was assaulted, had her hair pulled, sustained a head injury, and approximately 40 to 50 other individuals suffered broken heads. This information is false. The claims being circulated in the posts are not true. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information."



The Delhi Police clarified that they are managing the demonstration with utmost professionalism, dismissing allegations regarding the use of violence or the detention of protesters. Addressing reports from certain media outlets claiming that sporadic force and arrests occurred at Jantar Mantar, the police issued a statement on X confirming that no such incidents occurred.