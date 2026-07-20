Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that began on Monday (July 20). From sending an indirect message to protesters to taking a dig at the Opposition leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi expressed his views and also urged parliamentarians for a productive session for the welfare of the country.

In what is being seen as PM Modi's message to politicians in support of protesters, he said, "May the spirit of that growth fuel our Parliament session. Where there is a strong argument, strong facts, there is no need for a storm (toofan). May every voice find space," he said. In a message to MPs across party lines, he said, ""Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray that the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and that the monsoon session proves productive as well."

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Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi while praising Skyroot Aerospace for creating history by successfully launching Vikram-1, India's first private orbital-class rocket, he said, ""Just before the monsoon session last year, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. And just the other day, a young Indian startup achieved a monumental feat. Few countries in the world have witnessed such private enterprise; India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. It is a tremendous success. India's global profile is gaining universal recognition and acceptance. This is no coincidence; it is a message, a powerful message that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself. I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, who is 56."

Jantar Mantar protest and Parliament March

PM Modi's remark came on the day when the supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk planned to march to the Parliament. As the scheduled time for the march approached, it was reported that the Indian government has attempted to get in touch with the protesters. At least 8000 people gathered at Jantar Mantar for the march with CJP appealing to all to maintain calm. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das meanwhile said that the outfit was “willing to talk” to the government. “They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, All India Students’ Association (AISA) students at Jantar Mantar, who were on fast, called off the hunger strike after prominent civil society figures and opposition parliamentarians intervened. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, actor-activist Prakash Raj. activist Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and CPI(M) MP Amra Ram are at Jantar Mantar currently.