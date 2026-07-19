LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Global air power ranking 2026: India surpasses China

Global air power ranking 2026: India surpasses China

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 24:22 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 24:22 IST

According to Global Air Power Ranking, India's air force ranks third. Scoring 69.4, it successfully beats China's 63.8 by focusing heavily on modern technology over sheer numerical strength.

IAF Hits 69.4 Rating
1 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

IAF Hits 69.4 Rating

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ranked as the third most powerful independent air force in the world, achieving a TrueValueRating (TvR) of 69.4. While placing 6th overall when accounting for all military aviation branches globally, the IAF firmly surpasses China's air force. This evaluation highlights India's ongoing strategic focus on fleet balance, modernization, and operational combat readiness rather than relying strictly on sheer fleet size.

China Gets 63.8 Score
2 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

China Gets 63.8 Score

The Chinese Air Force ranks fourth with a rating of 63.8, falling strictly behind India. The global evaluation focuses on overall operational efficiency and fleet balance. This confirms that sheer inventory size does not automatically guarantee aerial superiority.

5.6 TvR Gap Proves Skill
3 / 5
(Photograph: Creative commons)

5.6 TvR Gap Proves Skill

The global ranking relies on a proprietary rating system that carefully assesses modernisation and logistical support. It separates air powers based on their overall strength and defensive capabilities. The focus remains heavily on the quality and general mix of the inventory.

3rd Rank Rewards Balance
4 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3rd Rank Rewards Balance

A highly balanced military fleet ensures better maintenance cycles and superior pilot training. The Indian Air Force benefits from a diverse mix of advanced combat jets and transport units. This streamlined approach directly contributes to its higher global placement.

Top 3 Position Maintained
5 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Top 3 Position Maintained

Continuous inductions of modern fighter jets and advanced helicopters help maintain this critical aerial lead. Upgrading the existing aviation squadrons ensures long-term operational efficiency. These strategic improvements guarantee a strong protective shield for the nation.

Trending Photo

Global air power ranking 2026: India surpasses China
5

Global air power ranking 2026: India surpasses China

'Like teacher, like student': 7 things CJP founder repeated from Kejriwal's protest playbook
7

'Like teacher, like student': 7 things CJP founder repeated from Kejriwal's protest playbook

Waiting for 100 Days of Deception? 8 k-dramas and movies of Kim Yoo Jung you shouldn't miss
10

Waiting for 100 Days of Deception? 8 k-dramas and movies of Kim Yoo Jung you shouldn't miss

How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once
7

How the S-400 tracks multiple targets at once

Green fuel race: Which countries are leading petrol-ethanol shift? Check details inside
7

Green fuel race: Which countries are leading petrol-ethanol shift? Check details inside