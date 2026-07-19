/Global air power ranking 2026: India surpasses China

According to Global Air Power Ranking, India's air force ranks third. Scoring 69.4, it successfully beats China's 63.8 by focusing heavily on modern technology over sheer numerical strength.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ranked as the third most powerful independent air force in the world, achieving a TrueValueRating (TvR) of 69.4. While placing 6th overall when accounting for all military aviation branches globally, the IAF firmly surpasses China's air force. This evaluation highlights India's ongoing strategic focus on fleet balance, modernization, and operational combat readiness rather than relying strictly on sheer fleet size.
The Chinese Air Force ranks fourth with a rating of 63.8, falling strictly behind India. The global evaluation focuses on overall operational efficiency and fleet balance. This confirms that sheer inventory size does not automatically guarantee aerial superiority.
The global ranking relies on a proprietary rating system that carefully assesses modernisation and logistical support. It separates air powers based on their overall strength and defensive capabilities. The focus remains heavily on the quality and general mix of the inventory.
A highly balanced military fleet ensures better maintenance cycles and superior pilot training. The Indian Air Force benefits from a diverse mix of advanced combat jets and transport units. This streamlined approach directly contributes to its higher global placement.
Continuous inductions of modern fighter jets and advanced helicopters help maintain this critical aerial lead. Upgrading the existing aviation squadrons ensures long-term operational efficiency. These strategic improvements guarantee a strong protective shield for the nation.