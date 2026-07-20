/'Chalo Sansad' march today: Section 163 in force, Delhi Police remove barricades; unfazed Dharmendra Pradhan meets NEET topper

As supporters of activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party reached New Delhi's Jantar Mantar in large numbers for the scheduled “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday (July 20), security has been beefed up across the national capital. The march coincides with the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. While, the Delhi Police said that the permission has not been given for the said march, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to record everything and warned that the government might try to end the protest forcefully. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk has said that he would end his hunger strike if Members of Parliament assure him that the matters related to education will be taken up in the Monsoon Session.

What are the security arrangements in place?

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The Delhi Police has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the police had neither received nor granted permission for any such protest march. "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession," the advisory said. Over 300 police personnel have been stationed near Jantar Mantar and several layers of security screening are in place. At around 3 am, the police were seen removing the barricades from the entry and exit point of the Jantar Mantar. They said it was done expecting a large crowd. Additionally, tear gas vehicles and riot police vehicles have also been stationed. The police has also put up heavy security and has barricaded the entry of the Sansad Marg - the main road leading to the Parliament.

What is 'Chalo Sansad' march?

The CJP called for ‘Chalo Sansad’ march as a part of their larger protest against the paper leaks in NEET examination. They have been demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ahead of the march, as more and more people gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site, CJP) the CJP urged them to maintain discipline and ensure the protest remains peaceful and non-violent. In the march, that is scheduled to begin at 9 am, protesters have been asked to carry only the Indian flag and no political party flags. They have been asked to carry a copy of the Constitution and raise only three slogans — "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do," and "Inqalab Zindabad."

Where is Sonam Wangchuk?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP in their demand for resignation of the Education Minister, is in Safdarjung hospital. He was forcibly taken tp the hospital by the Delhi police as hi fast entered day 21 and his health worsened. The Delhi Police said that they were complying with a court order that instructed the government to monitor Wangchuk health by government doctors. While Wangchuk and his wife called it “illegal detention”, his wife filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, urging the court to allow her to shift Wangchuk to a private hospital. The plea was rejected. On July 19, Wangchuk urged supporters to join the Parlimaent march calling it a “Second Freedom movement,” but on July 20, he said he would end the march if political leaders including the Members of Parliament meets him and assures him that the matters would be taken up in the Parliament.

Where is the Education Minister?