/'It is illegal detention...': Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Delhi HC to shift him from Safdarjung to private hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo on Sunday (July 19) sought urgent hearing before the Delhi High Court to shift her fasting husband from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of their choice. Wangchuk, who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solutions, and medications.

Angmo said that she has lost faith in Safdarjung Hospital as they have not been allowed to shift Wangchuk to another hospital. She also raised questions about the authenticity of medical test reports conducted on Wangchuk and claimed that they were not given a digital copy of those test results. She also claimed that their movement within the premises was severely restricted, with over a hundred cops deployed in the hospital, including 30 personnel on the floor where Wangchuk is admitted.

“I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital….It is not medical care. It is illegal detention...I have therefore moved the High Court and sought an urgent hearing today, praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further," she said in her post. "No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care," she wrote in a social media post.

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Meanwhile, in a handwritten note from Safdarjung, Wangchuk called for making the march a big success, branding it as the country's "second freedom movement". His message was signed, "Sent through Gitanjali, from my illegal detention at Safdarjung."

Wangchuk was removed from the protest site in Jantar Mantar on July 18 as his fast entered Day 21. He has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal and had joined the protest started by Cockroach Jantar Party (CJP). The Delhi Police claimed that they picked up Wangchuk from the protest site to undertake a Delhi High Court order on monitoring Wangchuk's health, however, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke claimed the climate activist was “taken away forcefully.” Visuals from the site showed Delhi police personnel in civil dress picking up Wangchuk and lodging him into police van, while covering him in white sheets. He was picked two days before the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).

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