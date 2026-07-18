/Sonam Wangchuk's doctor raises suspicion over Safdarjung Hospital's medical report, wants him to be shifted to another hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's doctor has raised questions over the medical reports released by the Safdarjung Hospital indicating a potassium deficiency. Dr Nitin Dighe, on Saturday (July 18) said that the Safdarjung Hospital indicating a potassium deficiency in Wangchuk's blood samples is not convincing.

According to Dighe, who spoke to news agency ANI, Wangchuk's blood sample was taken by him at 3 PM on Friday, which showcased a normal potassium value.

"I had taken his blood sample at 3 pm yesterday, and potassium was normal at that time. It was 4.8, higher than the normal value of 3.5. Now, they are saying the value has dropped," said Dighe.

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He alleged that the hospital is not providing the medical reports of Wangchuk and added he will again collect his blood sample for a report, which will be presented to the media.

"When his wife is asking for a report, they are not giving one to her. This is suspicious, so I am collecting his blood and taking it for a report. I will present the report to you," he said.

Dighe seeking permission to shift Wangchuk

He said Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has written an application for the discharge of the activist and is seeking permission to shift him to another hospital in the face of "suspicious activities being carried out by the Safdarjung Hospital."

"We do not trust the Govt lab. His wife has given it in writing to the Govt hospital that he be discharged from here at the earliest and we be permitted to take him to another hospital," said Dighe to ANI.