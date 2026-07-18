/At least 8 killed, several injured in firecracker factory blast in Gujarat

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad caught fire on Saturday (July 18) after a powerful explosion tore through the factory. The fire that engulfed the factory, sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered panic in the surrounding area.
Immediately after the factory, situated on the Ramol-Gatrad Road in Ahmedabad, caught fire multiple fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Senior fire officials, including the Chief Fire Officer, were also deployed at the site to control the blaze and search for survivors.
The death toll could rise further as rescue operations continue at the site.
An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and take further action in the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident and took to X to write, “Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”