/At least 8 killed, several injured in firecracker factory blast in Gujarat

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad caught fire on Saturday (July 18) after a powerful explosion tore through the factory. The fire that engulfed the factory, sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered panic in the surrounding area.

Immediately after the factory, situated on the Ramol-Gatrad Road in Ahmedabad, caught fire multiple fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Senior fire officials, including the Chief Fire Officer, were also deployed at the site to control the blaze and search for survivors.

The death toll could rise further as rescue operations continue at the site.

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An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and take further action in the incident.