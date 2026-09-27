Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov claimed on Sunday that the US envoy to India made a “Freudian slip” publicly stating that the US will not allow "India to become the next China" as a competitor. US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, an envoy under the Trump administration, made the statement during the Raisina Dialogue in March this year. Alipov claimed that India inevitably grows stronger and edges toward superpower status; the US will actively use tactics to contain its rise, referring to the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 as an example.

"I think this year at the Raisina Dialogue, one of the top US officials revealed and spoke publicly that the 'US will never allow India to become the next China' as a competitor. It was like a Freudian slip," Alipov said, speaking at the NDTV Defence Forum. "So as India becomes stronger and stronger, and eventually a superpower – which is inevitable – the US would be doing everything possible to contain India. And so, we regard this measure, the Graham Act, as such."

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Alipov praised Indian “strategic autonomy” that India continues to purchase Russian crude, for the benefit of its economy and people, not to favour Russia. Alipov's comments came as the US has pressured India over its purchase of Russian crude oil, with the signing of the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law. The act gives Washington the power to levy tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

"In response to this, I think India has shown strategic autonomy and strength. The US has articulated to pressure Russia with this act. It is by itself absurd. And the US, I would repeat that, very well knows that. And I think as India rises, these kinds of pressure tactics will continue and will aggravate, will increase."

India has already warned that the law could severely damage both bilateral ties and global markets. India said that it will take all measures to safeguard its interests and meet the energy needs of 1.4 billion people.