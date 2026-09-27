/Ceuta migrant crisis: Protesters take to streets as Spain grapples with migrant challenge

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:05 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:05 IST
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Madrid to protest Spain's handling of the Ceuta crisis, with many accusing the government of failing to address growing concerns linked to migration and border management. Protesters called for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to step down, arguing that the government's response has been inadequate. The demonstrations highlight the political tensions surrounding Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa that has become a focal point in Spain's migration debate.