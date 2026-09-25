/'A terrorist country is asking me that question?': Jaishankar hits back at Pakistani journalist at UN; flags attacks on commercial shipping

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded sharply to a journalist who questioned when the Indian government would stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “A terrorist country is asking me that question?” Jaishankar said in response. The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following his response, Jaishankar and other delegates left the room while the journalist continued speaking. India has repeatedly maintained that Pakistani or Pakistan-based terrorist groups have been responsible for several attacks in India over the years. On April 22, 2025, terrorists based in Pakistan attacked the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, and left several others injured.

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Jaishankar raises concern over attacks on commercial ships

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During the 81st UN General Assembly session, Jaishankar also raised concerns over repeated attacks targeting commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea. Speaking at the ‘Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’, Jaishankar said India and Liberia had joined efforts to draw international attention to the safety and security of ships and seafarers. "We are gathered here this morning with a strong resolve on a very important issue. India, as a major source of seafarers, and Liberia, as the largest shipping registry, have come together to highlight the safety and security of shipping and seafarers," Jaishankar said.

He referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, in which an Indian sailor was killed. "Just two days ago, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dow, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. An Indian sailor lost his life," he said. Jaishankar also cited the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia, which was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in an Indian crew member being reported missing.

According to Jaishankar, the incidents could no longer be considered isolated events, with commercial vessels and seafarers facing repeated attacks across important maritime routes. “These, regrettably, are no longer exceptional occurrences. In the last few months, commercial shipping and mariners have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea, and its vicinity," he said. The External Affairs Minister also highlighted attacks involving civilian vessels in the Black Sea, including MV Omorfi and MV Golden Leo.

“MV Omorfi was hit in Russian territorial waters on 18 July, and its chief officer, an Indian national, was killed. The following day, MV Golden Leo was struck after leaving Odessa, and four Indian seafarers lost their lives.” Jaishankar said the incidents had affected people from several countries, with seafarers of different nationalities among those killed or affected.