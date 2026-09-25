/‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump warns Xi over China’s support for Iran

US President Donald Trump said Friday (Sep 25) that he discussed the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s three-day state visit to Washington, as the United States pressed Beijing over allegations of support for Tehran.

“We did, we did,” Trump told reporters when asked whether Iran had come up in his talks with Xi. The US president made the remarks while showing Xi around the National Archives in Washington on the final day of the visit.

Trump was also asked whether he expected progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route affected by the conflict.

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“I think we’re going to do great,” Trump said.

US warns against support for Iran

US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump had made Washington’s position clear during his discussions with Xi, telling the Chinese leader that direct or indirect assistance to Iran was “totally unacceptable.” He made the remarks in an interview with CNBC on Friday (Sep 25).

Asked by Fox News whether that meant China would stop assisting Tehran, Perdue said Washington had received assurances from Beijing.

“We’ve seen movement ... on that already. That’s what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday they’re not doing that,” Perdue told the network’s “America’s Newsroom” programme.

Trump and Xi did not take formal questions during the three-day state visit.

Earlier allegations over China

Earlier this month, Trump dismissed a report alleging that Iran obtained satellite imagery of a US-linked base in Jordan from Chinese entities before an attack that killed three US troops there in July.