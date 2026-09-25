/A seven-day roadmap? Iran proposes plan to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks

Iran has proposed a seven-day plan to the United States that would halt hostilities, reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and pave the way for comprehensive talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the proposal on Thursday during a press briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Araghchi said the plan had been delivered to Washington through intermediaries and closely follows commitments outlined in a memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States in June before the agreement unraveled.

He said Tehran was prepared to begin implementing the proposal as soon as Washington accepted its conditions. “We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediators that if certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open on the end of the seventh day and talks would restart,” Araghchi said. Araghchi also said it would be better, if an agreement could be reached before the US midterm elections.

A US official familiar with the discussions said Washington was engaged in positive and constructive talks through intermediaries but was not prepared to rush into an agreement. The proposal came as US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered sharply contrasting speeches at the UN. Trump threatened Iran with ‘annihilation’ if Tehran failed to reach a deal, while Pezeshkian rejected pressure from Washington and said Iran would not be bullied.

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Iran’s conditions for reopening Hormuz

Under the conditions outlined by Araghchi, all hostilities would stop during the seven-day period, including fighting in Lebanon.

Tehran is also seeking the release of frozen Iranian assets, estimated at more than $12 billion, a waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran. On the seventh day, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened.

After that, Araghchi said, comprehensive negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program would begin immediately. The Strait of Hormuz has become a central issue in the diplomatic efforts because of its importance to global energy and shipping. Recent Iranian proposals have similarly tied reopening the waterway to US steps to ease military and economic pressure. Trump has repeatedly said his principal objective is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and that he would pursue that goal either through negotiations or further military action.

US-Iran talks continue in New York

The proposal came as US officials continued efforts to revive diplomacy with Tehran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a three-hour meeting involving US and Iranian officials, mediated by Qatar, did not produce a breakthrough. Araghchi had also met US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, earlier in the week. Qatar acted as an intermediary by passing messages between the two sides. Araghchi described the discussions as ‘productive’ and said the exchange of messages was continuing. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismaeil Baghaei said additional mediated meetings could take place in the coming days.

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