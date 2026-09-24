/Forget the smartphone: This tiny gadget could be Meta’s answer to the post-smartphone era

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled Charm, a pocket-sized AI gadget designed to bring the company's Muse assistant into everyday life. Roughly the size of an Apple AirPods case, the device features a two-inch touchscreen and built-in 5G connectivity. The device is expected to ship in December 2026, ahead of the holiday season. Meta has not revealed its price.

The announcement at Meta Connect in Menlo Park, California, marks a new step in the company's hardware ambitions. After building momentum with smart glasses, Meta is now exploring whether a dedicated AI device can change how people interact with technology.

What is Meta Charm and what can it do?

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Meta Charm is a handheld device built around the company's Muse AI assistant. It is designed to keep AI accessible without requiring users to reach for their smartphones. The gadget packs Muse's real-time voice and avatar technology into a compact device that can fit on a keychain. "We pack the whole Muse experience, including the whole real-time voice and avatar stack, into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to," Zuckerberg said at the event. Its two-inch touchscreen provides a visual interface, while 5G connectivity allows it to connect to mobile networks. However, Meta has not yet disclosed the device's complete specifications, battery life, supported applications or whether it will require a smartphone for initial setup.

The company has also not confirmed how much Charm will cost, leaving questions about whether consumers will see it as an affordable accessory or another premium AI product.

Meta wants to move beyond smartphones

Charm arrives as technology companies explore devices that could eventually reduce people's dependence on smartphones. The industry is investing in AI-powered glasses, wearable pins and standalone assistants that can respond to voice commands and interact with users in real time. Meta has already found commercial momentum with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, developed with EssilorLuxottica. Charm extends that strategy by giving Muse a dedicated hardware platform beyond glasses.

The company is also expanding Muse across its existing smart glasses, adding capabilities such as computer use and integrations with retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Gap. Meta says Muse will become the primary interface for its glasses, allowing users to shop, make appointments and complete tasks through voice commands.

Can a tiny AI gadget replace your phone?

That remains the big question. Charm's compact design and always-available assistant could appeal to people who want quick access to AI without constantly using a phone screen. But a dedicated device must offer enough practical value to justify carrying another gadget, particularly when smartphones already provide voice assistants, internet access and AI applications. Meta has not demonstrated that Charm can replace a smartphone or confirmed whether it can independently handle everyday tasks beyond its Muse experience. The company is also expanding into other hardware categories, including lighter virtual-reality glasses and camera-free smart glasses designed to address privacy concerns.