/Elephants hide behind trees, stage surprise attack on poachers targeting rhinos in South Africa

Poachers trying to kill white rhinos at the Kruger National Park in South Africa were ambushed by a herd of wild elephants, leading to the death of one of the men. The men were armed with high-powered rifles and an axe to hunt the rhinos. The animals had been following a water source and were accompanied by a herd of elephants who were moving behind trees to seek shelter from the sun. However, the poachers failed to notice them.

As the men tried approaching the herd of rhinos, the elephants launched an attack on them. Both of them ran for their lives. However, the man who took a shot at the rhinos failed to escape in time. A worker at the Kruger National Park said, "The two ran in different directions, but the one lining up the shot was the slowest to his feet, and the elephants went for him." He had little chance of escaping and was "trampled into the earth".

Large bloodstain found on the ground

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All that was left of the man was only "a very large bloodstain around the clothing he was in." The poacher who managed to escape survived, but was arrested by the park officials. He was handed over to the South African police.

The park spokesperson believes the elephants had probably seen the men killing rhinos previously. "Elephants are extremely intelligent and, as people say, they never forget and may well have witnessed poachers before sneaking up on rhinos and went to protect them," the person added.

Rhino horns sell for a fortune

The Kruger National Park is home to around 1,850 white rhinos, along with elephants, buffaloes, lions and leopards. Rhinos are hunted for their horns, which go for an extremely high amount in the market. Poachers killed 175 rhinos last year to make quick money. The horns, once exported, can fetch 20 times their original price. They are used in certain parts of the world in oriental medicines, with some believing they hold magical properties.