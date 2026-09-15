/BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says Mohsin Naqvi 'did not object' India refusing trophy from ACC chief

The Women's Asia Cup T20 2026 trophy, which India won by beating Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday (Sep 13), continues to be a point of contention after the tournament. A similar situation occurred last year in the men's tournament as well, which was also won by India. The Indian cricket team, on both occasions, refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a federal minister in neighbouring Pakistan. The stand was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which later escalated to hostilities being exchanged by the two countries in May for a period of three days.

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla reveals Naqvi didn't object to India's refusal to accept trophy

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, upon returning from Dubai, UAE—host of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2026—told reporters that the decision to not accept the trophy from Naqvi was not questioned by the ACC chief.

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"We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it (the trophy) from him. It was our collective decision. He (Naqvi) also did not raise any objection to it," said Shukla, as reported by news agency PTI. "We informed our team accordingly, and he presented it to whoever he had to and then left," Shukla added.

What happened at the presentation?

After India won the match by 72 runs, the trophy presentation was delayed by a good 50 minutes, after which Naqvi presented the medals to the runners-up, Sri Lanka, and the ceremony ended abruptly afterward.