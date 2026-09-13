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Shree Charani stars with 4/20 as India beat Sri Lanka to win Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 23:42 IST
Shree Charani stars with 4/20 as India beat Sri Lanka to win Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Shree Charani stars with 420 as India beat Sri Lanka to win Women’s Asia Cup Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Shree Charani's 4/20 and half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma powered India to a 72-run win over Sri Lanka to capture the Women's Asia Cup 2026 title

The Indian women’s team has regained the title of Asia Cup winners after beating the defending champions Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday (Sep 13) in Dubai by 72 runs. Fifties from attacking Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and a brilliant four-wicket haul from Shree Charani ensured that India crossed the finish line this time. The Indian women’s team is now a record eight-time Asia Cup winners (four in the T20 format and four in the ODIs). After scoring 183 for five in the first innings, India reduced Sri Lanka to 111 in reply.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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