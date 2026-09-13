/Shree Charani stars with 4/20 as India beat Sri Lanka to win Women’s Asia Cup 2026

The Indian women’s team has regained the title of Asia Cup winners after beating the defending champions Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday (Sep 13) in Dubai by 72 runs. Fifties from attacking Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and a brilliant four-wicket haul from Shree Charani ensured that India crossed the finish line this time. The Indian women’s team is now a record eight-time Asia Cup winners (four in the T20 format and four in the ODIs). After scoring 183 for five in the first innings, India reduced Sri Lanka to 111 in reply.