/Celine Dion makes emotional stage comeback after six years: 'I'm so delighted to see you'

For decades, Celine Dion has made audiences swoon with her powerful voice and unforgettable song My Heart Will Go On. Her music has become part of countless memories across generations, making her absence from the live stage all the more noticeable. Now, after six years away from full-length concerts, the music icon has finally returned to Paris residency.

Celine Dion makes a comeback to Paris residency

The singer kicked off her 16-night Paris residence at the Plenitude Arena on Saturday, ie, September 12, delivering an emotional speech. As per the Variety report, she said, "It's amazing we are all together. I made a promise. I made a promise to come back and be back on stage. So, here I am singing for you and singing for me, singing live. Thank you very much for your support and your patience, and if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me."

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During the show, Dion addressed her SPS diagnosis, which she had previously explained had caused spasms and impacted her vocal chords. “By living with it day in and day out, I've come to terms with it. And I've decided to make it my reason for living,” Celine Dion said.

“Look around here, all around you right here in this room, we don't know what the person next to us is going through. There are people going through hardships, grief and sorrow. There are people radiating energy and joy. So, let's take that energy and share it. That's what music is for. Tonight, we'll sing, we'll dance and we'll celebrate,” Celine Dion said. Celine Dion performed hits like My Heart Will Go On, I'm Alive and It's All Coming Back To Me Now.

When did Celine Dion last perform?

For the unversed, prior to his major residency and Celine Dion's emotional performance of L'Hymne a l'amour at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024, her last full concert before her hiatus took place in March 2020 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey during her Courage World Tour. Celine Dion had made a surprise appearance at the end of fashion designer Ellie Saab's show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Celine Dion's diagnosis

Céline Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare and progressive neurological and autoimmune disorder, in December 2022. A rare condition that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord), causing the body to attack healthy nerve cells.

There is no known cure, but symptoms can be managed with treatments like intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), medications, and extensive physical and vocal therapy. The diagnosis forced Dion to cancel her concert tours and step away from regular performances.