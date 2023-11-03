Céline Dion makes first public appearance in 3 years amid her stiff-person syndrome battle

Legendary singer Céline Dion and her children are embracing the holiday spirit by enjoying some quality family time together. Dion, 55, along with her sons, attended a thrilling hockey match where the Montreal Canadiens faced off against the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday. The music icon shared this heartwarming moment with her fans through a recent Instagram post, which featured rare group photos of the family.

In her Instagram caption, Dion expressed her excitement about the game, saying, "They played so well, what a game. Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!" The post offered fans a glimpse of this special family outing.

The photos showed Dion alongside her 22-year-old son René-Charles and her 13-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, as they visited with the Montreal Canadiens after the game. The Canadiens responded to Dion's post with a heartfelt comment, which read, "Thank you for the beautiful moment, Celine."

This festive gathering with her sons comes at a time when Dion has been facing health challenges. In December, she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological condition that can lead to debilitating muscle spasms and stiffness. This condition can also cause heightened stress and anxiety, mobility issues, and changes in posture.

In response to her diagnosis, Dion made the difficult decision to cancel all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024. She shared the news through a press release on social media, emphasising her commitment to her health and her desire to return to the stage once she is ready.

A source close to Dion explained her decision to PEOPLE, saying, "The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better. Right now, she's focusing on her health. She couldn't keep postponing shows — it wasn't fair to the fans."

Meanwhile, her sister, Claudette, provided an update on her health during a conversation with Hello! Canada in August, stating, "She's doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman."

