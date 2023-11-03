Explained | All that's happened in Tupac Shakur murder case: Complete timeline

Tupac Shakur, a prominent American rapper and actor known for his profound impact on the hip-hop genre, was tragically shot dead in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event sent shockwaves throughout the music industry and the world, marking the untimely end of a young artist whose life was marked by both artistic brilliance and personal turmoil.

Born on June 16, 1971, Shakur emerged as a defining figure in the world of rap music, with his powerful lyrics addressing social issues, inequality, and urban life. His glittering career, however, was intertwined with controversy and legal entanglements, often overshadowing his musical contributions.

In the lead-up to the fatal shooting, Shakur had been in Las Vegas to attend the highly anticipated boxing match between Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson at the MGM Grand. Accompanied by Marion "Suge" Knight, the head of Death Row Records, Shakur's evening took an ominous turn when a confrontation erupted between his entourage and members of a rival gang. This altercation would set the stage for the tragic events that followed. The altercation had its roots in a prior incident in July 1996 when Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, a member of the South Side Compton Crips, and a group of associates attempted to rob one of Suge Knight's associates, Trevon "Tre" Lane, at a Foot Locker store in Lakewood, California. Shakur, informed of this encounter, confronted Anderson in the MGM Grand lobby, igniting a brawl in which both Shakur and Knight's entourage participated.

The following timeline delves into the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the shocking events of that evening, and the subsequent investigation. It also touches on the complex web of allegations, speculation, and rivalries that have shrouded the case over the years:

On September 7, 1996, Shakur attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was accompanied by Marion "Suge" Knight.

A confrontation emerged when Trevon "Tre" Lane, an associate of Knight and a member of the M.O.B. Pirus gang, spotted Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, a member of the South Side Compton Crips, in the MGM Grand lobby. This was the result of an earlier incident in which Anderson and his associates had attempted to rob Lane in a Foot Locker store.

Shakur intervened and initiated an attack on Anderson in the lobby, leading to a physical altercation in which Shakur and Knight's entourage participated. The brawl was captured on the MGM Grand's video surveillance.

After the fight, Shakur returned to his hotel, the Luxor Las Vegas, and disclosed his involvement in the altercation to his girlfriend, Kidada Jones.

Between 11:00 and 11:05 pm, Shakur and Knight were briefly detained by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police for playing loud music and lacking license plates. They were released without charges.

At around 11:10 pm, while stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a vehicle with two women pulled up on the left side of Shakur's brand new 1996 BMW 750iL. Shakur exchanged words with the women and invited them to Club 662.

At 11:15 pm, a white, four-door Cadillac pulled up to Knight's right side at the same intersection. The shooter, seated at the back of the Cadillac, rolled down the window and rapidly fired gunshots from a .40 S&W Glock 22 at Shakur's BMW. Shakur was struck four times: twice in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh. Knight was also injured.

Despite Knight's injuries and a flat tire, he managed to drive Shakur and himself about a mile from the scene to Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. They were pulled over by the Bike Patrol, who alerted paramedics through the radio.

Shakur was heavily sedated and placed on life support machines at the hospital. He was ultimately put under a medically-induced coma. Shakur passed away on September 13, 1996, due to respiratory failure after the removal of his right lung.

In the year following the shooting, Sgt. Kevin Manning, who led the investigation, expressed doubts about solving Shakur's murder, citing a lack of new leads and limited cooperation from witnesses.

A 2002 Los Angeles Times investigative report pointed to the South Side Crips' involvement in the shooting.

Allegations involving Sean "Puffy" Combs and the South Side Compton Crips also surfaced.

Witnesses have provided conflicting statements to the police, complicating the investigation.

July 18, 2023: The Las Vegas Police Department executed a search warrant in connection with Shakur's murder at a home in Henderson, Nevada, owned by Duane "Keefe D" Davis's wife.

September 29, 2023: Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested in connection with Shakur's murder following a grand jury hearing. He entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. He's the sole surviving occupant of the vehicle involved in the deadly drive-by shooting, and the only one charged in connection with the case.

November 2, 2023: Davis pleaded not guilty to murder. In court, Davis, standing in shackles, acknowledged his family in the packed spectator gallery as he awaited proceedings.