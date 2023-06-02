Explained: How digital doubles, AI-generated trailers put Hollywood in quandary

The rapid advancements of technology always ushered in new eras in Hollywood. The latest in this is the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which is both fascinating and deeply troubling. The rise of digital doubles and fake trailers generated by AI tools has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving many horrified by the potential consequences. From rumours of digital creations of deceased actors to the de-aging of stars using AI, the line between reality and illusion is becoming increasingly blurred. One of the most disturbing reports circulating in Hollywood is the supposed cameo of a digital creation of the late Christopher Reeve in the upcoming film The Flash.

The idea that an actor who passed away years ago could be resurrected digitally to appear in a new movie is both unsettling and morally questionable. It raises profound questions about the boundaries of consent, the rights of deceased individuals, and the ethics of manipulating their likeness for profit.

Generative AI, particularly large language models like ChatGPT, are one of the reasons behind the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. WGA members and their allies wish to limit the use of AI tools in the screenwriting process, but Hollywood studios, suffering from economic losses in the streaming era and a post-pandemic world where the theatrical business is yet to fully recover, believe otherwise.

AI has been a part of filmmaking for years The use of AI in filmmaking, particularly de-aging actors, has become a common practice in the film industry, with Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being a notable example. Recently, Harrison Ford's de-aging in the fifth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has sparked controversy. While some may find the technology fascinating and impressive, others are deeply troubled by the possibilities. It begs the question of whether actors will be able to maintain control over their own image and how the use of AI in this manner will impact their careers. As AI technology continues to advance, there may come a time when it becomes virtually impossible to distinguish digital doubles from reality. The boundaries of what is authentic and what is already being fabricated will become increasingly blurred. This raises serious concerns about the potential for deception and manipulation in the entertainment industry. If audiences can no longer trust what they see on the screen, the very essence of storytelling and the emotional connection between actors and viewers may be undermined.

The morality of these developments is a central point of contention. The argument revolves around the exploitation of performers and the commodification of their image, voice, and persona. Actors' names, likenesses, and performances are their stock and trade, and it is only fair that they be properly compensated and have control over how their digital doubles are used. The fear is that studios may seek to exploit AI technology to cut costs and maximise profits, without adequately acknowledging and compensating the actors whose work is being replicated.

Deepfakes and fake trailers The emergence of AI-generated content has opened the floodgates to unauthorised deepfakes and fake trailers. With the help of AI algorithms, individuals with minimal resources can create convincing videos featuring famous actors and characters, further blurring the line between reality and make-believe. This not only raises concerns about copyright infringement but also poses a threat to the integrity of the entertainment industry and the trust of audiences.

The horror deepens when one considers the potential future implications. A simple search for renowned director Wes Anderson on YouTube yields trailers that appear to be his work, featuring adaptations of popular franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, with A-list actors such as Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. The fact that AI can mimic the distinctive style of a renowned director and seamlessly integrate actual actors into these fake trailers is deeply unsettling.

What this means is that anyone with access to AI technology can create their own personalised version of beloved franchises, using the likenesses of famous actors, without their consent or involvement. This not only undermines the creative integrity of the original works but also raises ethical concerns about the unauthorised use of actors' personas for personal gain. It reduces actors to mere commodities, stripped of their agency and control over their own image and career. How generative AI threatens the entertainment industry Furthermore, the widespread use of AI-generated content threatens to homogenise the entertainment industry. If everyone has access to the same AI algorithms and tools, we risk entering a world where originality and creativity take a backseat to automated imitation. The next genre in film or music may never emerge because we are trapped in a loop of recycled ideas and regurgitated content. This stifling effect on innovation is a scary prospect for artists and audiences alike.

The impact of AI on the entertainment industry extends beyond creative concerns. It also has significant implications for labour and the livelihoods of those working in the industry. The rise of digital doubles and AI-generated content could lead to job losses for actors, writers, and other industry professionals. If studios can create entire characters without the need for real actors, it diminishes the demand for human talent and threatens the livelihoods of countless individuals.

This dire situation has prompted the SAG-AFTRA actors union to enter labour talks with studios, aiming to ensure that actors have control over the use of their digital doubles and are fairly compensated for their work. The negotiations seek to establish safeguards and regulations that prevent the misuse and exploitation of AI technology in the entertainment industry. It is a crucial battle for the rights and dignity of actors and the preservation of artistic integrity.

How to solve the burgeoning AI problem? As we navigate the ethical minefield of AI-generated content, it is vital that we establish clear boundaries and protect the rights and creative autonomy of performers. Consent, fair compensation, and creative control must be at the forefront of discussions surrounding the use of AI in the entertainment industry. Instead of dismissing protestors as Luddites or alarmists, it is imperative that we do not allow AI to erode the authenticity and human connection that lies at the heart of storytelling.

In a world where AI blurs the line between reality and fabrication, there is a need for extra vigilance in preserving the unique voices and talents of artists. We cannot let technology become a substitute for genuine creativity, originality, and the human touch that makes entertainment truly meaningful. The prospect of a future in which our pop culture is dominated by AI-generated content should terrify anyone with a genuine love for creativity.

