AI may be a threat but record companies are the real mafia. Will AI democratise music industry?

The music industry has of late been buzzing about "Heart on My Sleeve", a song that allegedly uses artificial intelligence to replicate the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd. The track was uploaded to TikTok and has not surprisingly generated a variety of reactions. Universal Music Group, one of the Big Three in American music industry (the other two being Warner Music Group and Sony Music), was quick to get streaming services to pull it down, although, it being internet, it will probably never actually go away. Copyright experts disagree over whether the song actually constitutes copyright infringement. Those who say it doesn't, argue: the song never existed before the AI tool did its magic so how can it violate the copyright?

It is almost certain that issues arising out of artificial intelligence will dominate our news headlines for years to come.

I am, however, here to discuss with you a related topic: corporatisation of music in America. It's not new. The music industry in the country has been heavily dominated by the big record labels three for decades so much so that they produce a staggering two-thirds of all the music that people listen to, as per a Wired report from 2021.

As the most powerful entities in the market, these labels wield immense influence over the buying and selling of music and talent. This power is often abused as these labels prioritise a select few big stars and pop hits over the vast majority of little-known but talented musicians. They funnel their chosen music into massive radio conglomerates and streaming platforms that dictate how music is consumed, and in doing so, these labels continue to amass an ever-growing share of industry revenue, leaving independent artists struggling to be heard. They have established relationships with major radio stations, streaming platforms, and retail stores, giving them a significant advantage over independent artists and smaller record labels. They also have the financial power to invest in marketing, promotion, and tour support, which can make or break an artist's career. AI in music, an unlikely force for good? I believe there are some real positives with this AI situation, at least in this respect. It has the potential to democratise the music industry by giving more power and opportunities to independent artists. Since now AI is advanced enough to create new music (albeit based on existing tracks), this means that independent artists who cannot afford to work with big record companies now have access to powerful production tools that can help them create high-quality music.

It can also be used to help discover new talent. With the vast amount of music being produced and uploaded online, it can be difficult for record companies to sift through it all and find the next big thing. Algorithms can analyse data from streaming services, social media, and other online platforms to identify emerging artists and trends.

There may also be advantages for the consumer. The music listening experience will vastly improve.. For example, personalised playlists created by AI algorithms and machine learning are already being used by music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Prime Video to help people discover new music that they might not have found otherwise. They may recommend music that is just perfect for the listener's mood, judging by signals that humans and existing technology cannot read. The sound quality of music will probably also be increased, with removal of noise, enhancing vocals, and improving the overall mix. Disrupting the monopoly Breaking down the barriers erected by big record companies is long overdue. The music industry is on the brink of a revolution, and it's time to embrace the power of technology and level the playing field for all musicians. Who knows, the next big thing in music could be just a few clicks away, waiting to be discovered by an AI algorithm. Pitfalls of AI in music There are also already, credible, arguments against letting AI make inroads in music industry. AI's existence, some argue, may even threaten the music industry as a whole. Since evolution in this technology is so new, we currently have no idea what to expect. But there's indeed a possibility that as they become more advanced, algorithms could stifle innovation and make it more difficult for truly unique and original artists to stand out from the crowd. While it can certainly aid in the music creation process, it should never replace the creativity and passion that comes from human artists.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE