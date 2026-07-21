/Iran strikes Amazon data infrastructure in Bahrain, power, water desalination plants in Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday (July 21) said it struck an Amazon’s data infrastructure in Bahrain, according to Fars news agency, an IRGC-linked state media. Several cruise missiles were fired at the data centre by IRGC to destroy it.

"IRGC attacked the central data infrastructure of the American company Amazon in Bahrain with several cruise missiles and destroyed it,” reported the news agency.

The IRGC in a statement released by its public relations office also claimed attack on US air defence systems and radar installations in the Bahrain's Muharraq and Riffa areas.

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Power, water desalination plants attacked, says Kuwait

Meanwhile, Kuwait has claimed that several power and water desalination plants were attacked by Iran on Monday, causing fires in the fourth such attack in as many days.

The ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy took to X to write, “In light of the continued Iranian heinous aggressions on the state of Kuwait, several electricity power plants and water distillation stations were subjected to attacks for the fourth day in a row, resulting in fires in several facilities."

In view of the attack on its power grids, Kuwaiti authorities have called on the public to consume less energy so that they can maintain round-the-clock electricity.

US strikes Iran for 10th consecutive day

Direct military confrontations between Iran and the US have continued for the tenth consecutive day though diplomatic efforts are taking place between them occasionally.

Amid continued US attacks Tehran has warned it will target facilities and infrastructure in regional countries that are made available to or used by US forces.