/'Guru is the...': Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares message on education amid calls for his resignation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday (July 21) shared a post about education amid calls for his resignation. In a post on X, the minister posted a spiritual message and video, saying the “Guru’s image, feet, words and grace are the foundations of meditation, worship, mantra and liberation.” He posted the video along with hashtag #ShikshaSubhashitam. It is a part of popular online educational campaign under which the Minister regularly shares profound Sanskrit Subhashitams (proverb). The verses he shares emphasises the pursuit of knowledge, discipline, and the deep bond between teachers and disciples.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside the residence of Pradhan, visuals from news agency PTI showed. He attended the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on July 21, while protesters demanded his resignation a few kilometres away in the heart of New Delhi. Pradhan's post comes after his tenure as Education Minister was rocked by controversies due to NEET paper leaks. After organising re-NEET exam, Pradhan publicly took responsibility for the student, and stated that certain trusted examiners and teachers turned from "rakshak" (protectors) into "bhakshak" (predators).

What we know about CJP meeting with Nadda?

After the Parliament march began with thousands marching from Jantar Mantar to Sansad Marg, members of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said that government has attempted to speak to them. Around noon, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said that they will be meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda. After the meeting that happened around evening, they said that they have submitted their demands in writing and have been assured that higher leadership will contact them. Later late night and on Tuesday, Ranka said that there has been “no response.” "Next time, we will not talk to them till they come to the protest site. If they do not value our time, we also don't value theirs," Ranka declared. The written demand submitted by CJP included - immediate release of Wangchuk from hospital, resignation of Pradhan and financial aid to families of NEET students who died by suicide.

Nadda also took to X on July 20 to post about his view on the meeting. He said that this was the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government. "The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.” However, responding to it on X, Ranka said, “Just seeing this - Nadda ji, don’t lie. Your government got desperate when they realized the strength of this movement. Then ended up wasting our 4 hours for this useless meeting.”

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