/‘Response to the crimes of arrogant enemy’: Iran launches ‘revenge’ attacks across Gulf

Iran on Friday (Jul 17) launched attacks across the Gulf region for “revenge” against those killed in US strikes on the Islamic Republic. Tehran claimed responsibility for the attacks on military sites in Kuwait, Syria, and Oman, while strikes in Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Iraq were also reported. This comes as military tensions escalate in the region after US President Donald Trump said last week that the ceasefire was over.

Iran strikes across Gulf

In a statement carried by Iranian state TV, Iran said that it had deployed drones in Kuwait, targeting “the deployment sites of US forces and the logistical support centers of the ‘terrorist’ and ‘child-killing’ US military.” It added that “the attacks were in response to the crimes of the arrogant enemy and in revenge for the blood of the martyrs of the homeland.”

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In Syria, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they launched a “surprise attack” on the Special Operations Command Centre in Syria’s Al-Tanf region “in retaliation for the blood of the martyred Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr.”

In a statement, Iran’s Guards said that their forces “targeted and destroyed the maritime surveillance radar at the Salamah Rocks and the US air surveillance radar stationed in the Ghanam area.”

Meanwhile, Jordan said that its military shot down three Iranian missiles on Friday. “This Friday morning, air defence systems intercepted three Iranian missiles that entered Jordanian airspace and were targeting the kingdom's territory, and managed to intercept and bring them down,” the military said in a statement.

In a similar statement, Kurdish counterterrorism forces said that “coalition forces downed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil between 04:19 and 05:25 am (0119 and 0225 GMT).”

Earlier in the day, blasts were heard in the Qatari capital of Doha. Explosions were also reported in Bahrain. Iranian media reported that Tehran had targeted US military planes and helicopters at an air base.

38 killed, more than 400 injured

Iran’s health ministry on Friday (Jul 17) reported that at least 38 people were killed while more than 400 were injured in US strikes on the Islamic Republic since fighting resumed between the two countries on June 22.

“The number of injured from US attacks has exceeded 400, and 38 compatriots have been martyred” since June 22, ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour posted on X. “Among them are 22 injured women, three martyred women, nine injured under the age of 18, and one martyr under 18.”