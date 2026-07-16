/WATCH | Terrified deer flee in panic on Iran’s Kharg Island amid US strikes

A video showing deer fleeing on the streets of Iran’s Kharg Island following a wave of US attacks has gone viral on social media. Shared by Iran’s state media and the Iranian Embassy in India, the video shows the animals running in panic amid the sound of explosions on the island and attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. The clip captures the impact of the war on wildlife, which is being pushed out of its natural habitat.

This comes as the United States and Iran exchange fresh attacks after Tehran threatened to block all oil exporting routes in the region in response to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Following this, the US Central Command announced striking an oil tanker transiting international waters towards Kharg Island.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Wednesday (Jul 15), the US military said that it started a wave of attacks “to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce,” the US CENTCOM said, announcing a second wave of attacks. It added that the Curaçao-flagged commercial vessel Belma “ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade.”

According to a report by Iran’s Fars news agency last month, at least 25 deer have been killed on the Southern Kharg Island during the war. Environmental officials have suggested that the actual toll may be much higher.

This figure only covers areas outside military zones, and the real number of casualties is higher than what has been recorded so far,” Deputy Director of Iran’s Office for Wildlife Protection and Management Masoumeh Safaei said.

Environmental experts say warfare harms wildlife beyond immediate deaths. Explosions, habitat destruction, and intense noise trigger severe stress, injuries, and behavioural changes. Birds in Tehran’s Lavizan Bird Garden reportedly died after colliding with enclosures in panic, while other rehabilitation centres observed distressed animals. Smaller species remain especially vulnerable to blast impacts and habitat loss.

Watch | Iran vs US escalation: Iran's new drone strategy overwhelms air defenses