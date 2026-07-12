Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday (Jul 12) said that they struck a US airbase in Jordan with several ballistic missiles. This comes after the United States and Iran traded fresh attacks after Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, the IRGC said that it destroyed a command and control centre and MQ9 drone hangars at the Prince Hassan Air Base. It also warned of any further aggression by the Americans, vowing an “even stronger response”.

In a statement, IRGC said, “The criminal American regime, attempting to impose its will on the government of the Kingdom of Oman, tried again last night to test our resolve by instigating several vessels to navigate illegally in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. This was met with a decisive response from the Navy.”

It added that the American military launched an aerial attack against several bases and communication towers on the southern Iranian coast. “They immediately received a crushing response,” the statement added.

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IRGC added that its “Aerospace Command targeted American military bases. In the first phase of this response, they targeted vital military infrastructure and facilities at the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, destroying the base’s command and control center and MQ9 drone hangars with several ballistic missiles.”

It further warned, “Any further aggression by the treacherous American regime will be met with even stronger responses.”

Kuwait says responding to aerial attacks

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s military said on Sunday that it was responding to aerial attacks on its territory as countries across the Gulf were targeted by drones and missiles amid renewed tensions between Iran and the US.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks,” the military said in a statement.

US strikes Iran after Hormuz closure

US Central Command said that it hit about 140 targets in Iran in retaliation for Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations,” CENTCOM said.