/‘1,000 missiles locked and loaded’: Trump threatens Iran amid assassination plot fears

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 10) renewed threats against Iran, warning that any assassination attempts on him would follow US attacks on the Islamic Republic. He claimed that 1,000 missiles were “locked and loaded” and were aimed at Iran should it attempt or succeed in a plan to eliminate him. This comes after reports suggested that Israeli intelligence pointed to an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

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He further added, “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

Trump says ‘ceasefire is over’

A day earlier, Trump said that Iran has asked the United States to continue negotiations. He added that his administration has agreed but have made it clear to them that the “ceasefire is over”.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran “has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU.” He was referring to the part that states that Iran will “maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program” and the United States “will not impose any new sanctions, and will not deploy additional forces in the region”, pending a final deal.

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“That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” Araghchi added.