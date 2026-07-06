/‘Iranians will never forget’: Iran appreciates India’s participation in Khamenei funeral

The Iranian Embassy in India on Monday (Jul 6) expressed gratitude to the Indian government and people, and the delegation that attended the funeral ceremonies of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. It added that their presence at the event reflected the “deep historical, cultural, and human bonds” between the two nations. This comes after Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral processions in Tehran.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony held in Tehran.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for participating in the funeral ceremonies and paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” the embassy wrote in a post on X.

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The embassy also acknowledged the presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of India’s diverse religious communities. It said their participation reflected the longstanding historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and Iran, while also demonstrating solidarity with the Iranian people.

“The esteemed presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, eminent scholars, intellectuals, and leaders of India's diverse faiths and religious communities at these solemn ceremonies reflected the deep historical, cultural, and human bonds between our two nations. It also stood as a powerful expression of mutual respect and sincere solidarity with the people of Iran during this time of national mourning,” it added.

The embassy further said, “The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect.” It added that they regard the gesture as a “precious testament to the enduring ties” between India and Iran.

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“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India once again conveys its sincere appreciation to all Indian officials, distinguished personalities, and the noble people of India who stood with the people of Iran and expressed their sympathy during this period of grief,” the post added.