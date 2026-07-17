/'We share the anguish...': Congress appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, even as Rahul Gandhi remains missing from Jantar Mantar

Support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike continued to gather momentum on Thursday (Jul 16), with leaders from across the Opposition visiting him at Delhi's Jantar Mantar even as doctors warned that his health had entered a critical stage after 19 days without food. Even as questions about Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence at Jantar Mantar grow, the INC extended its support to Wangchuk, while appealing to him to end the Anshan (fast unto death).

Opposition parties have also extended their support, with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait among those who expressed solidarity with Wangchuk at the Cockroach Janata Party protest. The climate activist has been observing a hunger strike for 20 days (as of July 17) seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Also read | Sonam Wangchuk loses over 9kg on day 19 of hunger strike

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Congress extends support, asks Wangchuk to end fast

The Congress reiterated its demand for Pradhan's resignation while appealing to Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike because of his deteriorating health.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party shared Wangchuk's concerns over what it described as the collapse of the examination system and assured him that the Opposition would continue pressing for accountability.

"We share the anguish and outrage that Shri Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Govt, for the collapse of the examination system in particular," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"In view of his health condition, we appeal to Shri Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation," he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said the party had been seeking Pradhan's resignation for nearly two months and noted that Rahul Gandhi would again raise the issue during his interaction with students in Dehradun on Friday as part of the Congress' "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign.

Kejriwal pitches Wangchuk as Education Minister

Addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal on Thursday demanded Pradhan's resignation and suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appoint Wangchuk as the next Union Education Minister.

"I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister," Kejriwal said.

He also urged the Centre to engage with the protesters, warning that ignoring the youth could have political consequences similar to those faced by the UPA government in 2014.

Also read | Delhi HC tells Centre to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health

Opposition leaders join protest

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav urged the government to show "a little sensitivity" and open a dialogue with Wangchuk, saying compassion lies at the heart of Sanatan Dharma.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP-led government of ignoring the concerns of students and demanded that Pradhan be held accountable for the alleged examination irregularities.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also visited the protest site to express support.

Sonam Wangchuk Health concerns deepen

Doctors attending to Wangchuk have said he has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning the fast and warned that the prolonged hunger strike could soon begin affecting his organs.

Despite repeated appeals from political leaders and supporters, Wangchuk has refused to end the protest, saying doing so without any response from the government would send the wrong message.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor his health daily and ensure immediate medical intervention whenever necessary, observing that "the life of every citizen is precious."