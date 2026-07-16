/'Every life is precious': Delhi HC delivers BIG order on Sonam Wangchuk, tells Indian govt to monitor his health

The division bench of the Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday (July 16) delivered its verdict on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. A day ago, the court had sought Centre and Delhi government's response on the plea seeking to force feed Wangchuk amid his worsening health. The court has ordered government doctor to monitor his health and observed the government should ensure medical intervention required to save his life.

What the court ordered?

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The case was heard by Delhi HC Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia and Centre was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared virtually. The court asked the Solicitor General if there is any mechanism to monitor Wangchuk's health. It then directed the government to monitor his health by government doctors. "We would like him to be regularly examined by government doctors. If the doctors feel any medical intervention is required, appropriate steps should be taken. Every life is precious,” the Court observed.

The Court also observed that “the life of every citizen is precious” and said the government must make every effort to protect it. Appreciating the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Bench directed that Sonam Wangchuk’s medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis and that any medical intervention required, based on doctors’ advice, be provided. The Court disposed of the PIL after its direction.

On Court's order, Mehta said, “Certainly. If Your Lordships so desire, someone can go again and conduct a medical check-up.” This has been recorded by the HC.

Who the PIL demanded?