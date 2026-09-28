/New York City wants a 'kill switch' on every AI, and will pay whistleblowers who report violations

With no national AI safety law in the United States, the regulation is being written by states and cities — and New York, where the AI companies are expanding fastest, has just proposed some of the most aggressive rules yet.

The City Council, led by Speaker Julie Menin, unveiled a package of bills aimed squarely at how AI is built and sold in the city. Three provisions stand out.

The Kill Switch

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The headline requirement is a mandatory human override.

Every AI system marketed, sold or deployed in New York City would have to include a 'kill switch' — a mechanism a human can use to shut it down. Failure to comply would carry a $25,000 fine for each offence. It is the same concept California's governor floated at state level, now proposed as a hard local rule with a price attached.

Validation Before Sale

The second provision may be more consequential in practice.

The bills would make it unlawful to sell or deploy an AI system in the city that has not passed third-party validation — an independent check of data quality, bias, decision outputs, privacy and security, against standards set with the city's cyber command. That shifts the burden onto companies to prove a system is sound before it reaches New Yorkers, rather than acting after harm.

Cash For Whistleblowers

The third is the cleverest, and the most novel.

A first-of-its-kind program would give whistleblowers a share of any fines the city recovers from AI companies that break the rules. That is a direct financial incentive for insiders — the people who actually know what a company's systems do — to report violations. It borrows a proven tactic from financial and healthcare enforcement, where whistleblower bounties have surfaced misconduct regulators could not see from outside.

The Subpoena Threat

The Council is not treating this as a quiet consultation.

Menin has threatened to subpoena the chief executives of OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and SpaceX if they skip a Committee of the Whole hearing scheduled for 5 October. Compelling the heads of the largest AI companies to testify before a city council is an unusual assertion of local authority over a national and global industry.

The Case, And The Pushback

The argument for acting locally is straightforward: Washington has not passed an AI safety law, harm does not wait for federal consensus, and a city hosting this much AI activity has a stake in how it behaves. Whistleblower incentives and pre-market validation are established tools in other regulated industries.

The objections are equally real. A patchwork of city-by-city AI rules is a genuine compliance burden, and requirements written by a municipal body may not fit a technology built globally. A 'kill switch' mandate raises the same hard question it does everywhere — a switch stops the system a company runs, but not copies, fine-tuned versions, or open-weight models already loose. And industry will argue that a city is not the right level of government to regulate frontier AI at all.

Both the ambition and the objections are part of why this matters: it is a test of how far a local government can push when the national one has not moved.

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