/Russia will achieve Ukraine war aims; Europe doing everything to block peace talks: Lavrov at UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday (Sept 26) said that Moscow would achieve its military aims in Ukraine regardless of the circumstances. He said Russia also wanted to eliminate what it considers threats to its security and restore peaceful life.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov stated, "The aims of the special military operation will be achieved, the threat to Russian security will be eliminated, and peaceful life will come back. This will happen no matter the circumstances," Lavrov said, using Moscow's term for the conflict.

Lavrov accuses Europe of blocking peace efforts

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lavrov accused European countries of trying to prevent efforts to end the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. He said European leaders were working against peace talks that have the backing of the Donald Trump administration.

"Europe is doing everything it can to thwart peace talks in which the (Donald) Trump administration is interested," he said.

He also criticised the West for supplying weapons to Ukraine and accused European leaders of supporting Kyiv despite what he described as Ukraine's glorification of Nazi collaborators.

"The US has destroyed the European security system. The West is pumping weapons into Kyiv to target Russia. EU leadership are contaminated with the virus of racial superiority. They support the Ukrainian regime, even when Ukraine glorifies Nazi collaborators."

Kremlin's top diplomat also said the Global South and East were emerging as independent centres of development.

"The Global South and East are emerging as sovereign centres of development."

Russia offers help on Gulf stability

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to contribute to efforts to stabilise the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region as the US-Iran conflict continues.

He called for greater trust between Iran and the Gulf and Arab states, saying a stable regional structure was needed.

"We need trust in the relationships between the Gulf states, the Arab states, and Iran. We need stable regional architecture," Lavrov told leaders at the UN General Assembly.

"Russia, together with other responsible states, stands ready to constructively contribute to stabilising this strategically important region."

Lavrov also addressed the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, calling it an unacceptable act.

"We consider the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei an unacceptable manifestation of dictatorship."