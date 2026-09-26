/Trump rejects Iran's 7-day ceasefire proposal as US weighs renewed bombing after midterms: Report

US President Donald Trump has rejected an Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and has told aides that he expects the United States could resume bombing Iran after the November midterm elections, according to US officials familiar with the discussions. Tehran's proposal would involve reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for Washington lifting its blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade has placed additional pressure on Iran's already strained economy.

Trump has publicly argued that Iran is seeking a deal after the midterms that would dismantle its nuclear programme. Privately, however, officials said the president remains doubtful that Tehran would agree to his demands. Trump has therefore told his advisers that renewed US bombing is a possibility, although the scale of any future military action remains unclear.

US-Iran conflict remains between war and diplomacy

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Trump's position leaves the conflict in an uncertain phase between renewed military confrontation and diplomatic negotiations.

The president has repeatedly declared victory since the fighting began while alternating between diplomatic efforts, airstrikes and increased economic pressure on Iran. US officials cautioned that Trump's position could change as the conflict continues and could also be influenced by developments surrounding the November midterm elections.

The extent of any potential future bombing campaign has not been determined. Officials said Trump is reluctant to launch another major combat operation in part because the US wants to preserve limited munitions for other potential military contingencies. At the same time, Trump has previously threatened large-scale military action when negotiations with Tehran reached deadlocks. Some of those threats were carried out, while others were subsequently scaled back.

Trump rejects election influence on Iran policy

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Trump said domestic politics would not influence his approach to Iran's nuclear programme. “The Republican Party is running, and I’ll be helping them, but I am not running. I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence through the election when it comes to Iran,” he told world leaders during the annual General Assembly in New York. “The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Washington and Tehran continue indirect talks

Despite the rejection of the seven-day proposal, a US official said Washington and Tehran continue to communicate through intermediaries, including on the nuclear issue. An American-led effort to keep oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian threats has reduced the immediate pressure for a diplomatic agreement, the official said.

Qatar and other regional mediators have been working to revive negotiations around the United Nations General Assembly. During a meeting in Qatar on Sunday, Iranian representatives proposed a seven-day pause in hostilities that could potentially lead to an end to attacks on shipping. People familiar with the discussions said the proposal would link the suspension of attacks on shipping to the lifting of the US blockade.

What Iran proposed in ceasefire proposal?

Under the Iranian proposal, the United States would lift its naval blockade, release some frozen Iranian assets and ease sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports. In return, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin negotiations over its nuclear programme.