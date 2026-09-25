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Ex-Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah banned from driving in United Kingdom for six months

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 13:36 IST
Ex-Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah banned from driving in United Kingdom for six months

Ex-Liverpool forward Salah banned from driving in United Kingdom for six months Photograph: (AFP)

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Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah received a six-month UK driving ban and a £1,044 fine after failing to identify who was driving his Rolls-Royce when it was caught speeding in March 2026.

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah, who was with English Premier League (EPL) club Liverpool for nine years, has been handed a six-month driving ban in the United Kingdom. Salah became a global superstar during his stay at the club, scoring 257 goals and providing 120 assists in 442 appearances. He was banned for failing to provide driver details after his Rolls-Royce was seen speeding on March 27, three days after the club announced his departure in a post on March 24.

Why can't Salah drive in the United Kingdom?

On March 27, Salah's Rolls-Royce was caught speeding by a camera in Wilmslow, Cheshire, according to court documents. The car was going 36 miles per hour (58 km/h) in a 30 miles per hour (48 km/h) zone. The police then sent a legal notice to Salah to identify the driver, which the footballer failed to answer.

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During a hearing at Warrington Magistrates' Court, under the Single Justice Procedure — under which magistrates sit in private hearings — Salah was fined £1,044 and handed a six-month driving ban.

To clarify, Salah was not punished for speeding, but for failing to provide driver identification details for the car.

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Salah at Liverpool

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and went on to become one of the most prolific scorers in the club's history — scoring 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions. As for trophies, he won the FA Community Shield (2022), FA Cup (2022), EFL Cup (2022), Premier League (2020), FIFA Club World Cup (2019), UEFA Super Cup (2019), and the UEFA Champions League (2019) with the Reds

He now plays for Turkish club Trabzonspor in the Turkish Süper Lig, where he has scored seven goals so far.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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